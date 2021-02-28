Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

