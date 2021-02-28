CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

