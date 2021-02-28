Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

