Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWST. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of CWST opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

