Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

