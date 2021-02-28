Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 172,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after buying an additional 148,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

