Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.34. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

