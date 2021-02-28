Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.82.

FUN stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

