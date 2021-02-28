Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $913.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.