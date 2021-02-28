CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE:CNP opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 450,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,649,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

