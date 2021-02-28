CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 139,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 131,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $45.28 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

