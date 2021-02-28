CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2021. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Moreover, lower domestic urea production is likely to drive demand in Brazil. The company will also gain from a recovery in nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply availability. It is also committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value leveraging strong cash flows. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of CF stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

