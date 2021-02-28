Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $317.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

CRL opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

