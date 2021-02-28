Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $269,000.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.09. 366,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

