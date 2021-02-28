Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 606 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

