Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 490,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,137,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

