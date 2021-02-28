Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHH. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

NYSE CHH opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

