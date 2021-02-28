Christopher Callesano Sells 1,346 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MC opened at $51.64 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

