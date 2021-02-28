Christopher M. Hix Sells 2,007 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFX stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

