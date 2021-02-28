Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce earnings per share of $2.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Chubb posted earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $13.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chubb by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.