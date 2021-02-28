CI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.