CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,029 shares of company stock worth $16,783,330. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $274.89 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

