CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

