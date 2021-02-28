CI Investments Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

