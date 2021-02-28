CI Investments Inc. Invests $405,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GoPro by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $7.52 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.