CIBC Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$75.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$67.03 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$34.57 and a 1 year high of C$67.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at C$1,509,600.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

