CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$56.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.06. Stantec has a one year low of C$31.00 and a one year high of C$50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.