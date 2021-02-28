CIBC Cuts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to $35.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.