CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $893,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

