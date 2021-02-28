CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $181.05 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.