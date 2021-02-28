CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.