Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.40.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

