Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

CTAS stock opened at $324.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

