CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Sells $243,000.00 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 297,870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,498,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

