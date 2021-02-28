CKW Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $115.37. 4,161,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

