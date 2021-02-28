CKW Financial Group Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CKW Financial Group cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.91. 22,239,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,031. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

