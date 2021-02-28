CKW Financial Group Sells 2,084 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

CKW Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,426 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

EMB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

