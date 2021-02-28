CKW Financial Group Sells 800 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 620,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,617,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 6,744,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,984. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.