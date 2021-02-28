Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 30.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,531,000 after purchasing an additional 987,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,462,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,069,000 after acquiring an additional 862,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,423,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 345,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

