ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CCMP stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $179.27.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

