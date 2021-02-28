ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $192.41 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

