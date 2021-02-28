Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (CWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.87.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.