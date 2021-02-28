Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of CLDR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. Insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

