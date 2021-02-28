Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

