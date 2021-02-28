CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.76.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.70 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day moving average of $175.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CME Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

