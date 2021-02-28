CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.06 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

