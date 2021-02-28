CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

