Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $374,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,489. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.