Cohen Lawrence B Sells 3,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.