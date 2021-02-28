Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,325,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.